Fred Alger Management Inc. Increases Stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL)

Fred Alger Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,407,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,160 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of Marvell Technology Group worth $73,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Swedbank acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the first quarter valued at about $94,468,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 107,727.9% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,821,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819,239 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 104.9% during the first quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,493,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812,835 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 4,960.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,277,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,385 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the first quarter valued at about $40,100,000.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $211,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marvell Semiconductor, Inc. Ca sold 1,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $37,820.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,755 shares of company stock valued at $676,320 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MRVL opened at $21.71 on Friday. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.87 and a fifty-two week high of $25.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $604.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 9th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 6th. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is 23.08%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRVL. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Friday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.98.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as HDD components, such as HDD preamps components; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising serial advanced technology attachment port multipliers, bridges, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

