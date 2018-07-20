Fred Alger Management Inc. Has $47.10 Million Stake in Apptio Inc (APTI)

Fred Alger Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apptio Inc (NASDAQ:APTI) by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,301,204 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 598,662 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. owned about 2.99% of Apptio worth $47,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Apptio in the first quarter worth $170,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Apptio in the first quarter worth $178,000. Allen Operations LLC purchased a new position in Apptio in the first quarter worth $214,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apptio in the first quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Apptio in the first quarter worth $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Apptio alerts:

Apptio opened at $37.48 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.56 and a beta of 0.08. Apptio Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.07 and a fifty-two week high of $38.35.

Apptio (NASDAQ:APTI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $54.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.64 million. Apptio had a negative net margin of 13.68% and a negative return on equity of 25.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. equities analysts predict that Apptio Inc will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Apptio from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. BidaskClub cut Apptio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apptio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Apptio from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Apptio to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.70.

In other Apptio news, CFO Kurt Shintaffer sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $958,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sachin Gupta sold 30,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total value of $1,061,514.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 298,065 shares of company stock worth $9,509,986 in the last three months. 24.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Apptio

Apptio, Inc provides cloud-based technology business management (TBM) solutions to enterprises. Its cloud-based platform and SaaS applications enable IT leaders to analyze, optimize, and plan technology investments, as well as to benchmark financial and operational performance against peers. The company's TBM solutions consist of adaptive data management, which aggregates, cleanses, and correlates large amounts of customer data from various sources; and standard IT operating model and taxonomy that offers a standard model for how IT costs are captured, categorized, and allocated to IT and business services.

Recommended Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Apptio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apptio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.