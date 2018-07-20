Fred Alger Management Inc. Acquires 60,681 Shares of Proofpoint Inc (PFPT)

Fred Alger Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 499,196 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,681 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management Inc. owned about 0.98% of Proofpoint worth $57,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Proofpoint by 4,395.0% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 899 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Proofpoint during the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Proofpoint during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Proofpoint during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Proofpoint during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000.

PFPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Friday, April 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.05.

PFPT stock opened at $127.69 on Friday. Proofpoint Inc has a one year low of $82.61 and a one year high of $130.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $162.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.86 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 12.58% and a negative return on equity of 21.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Proofpoint Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary Steele sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $6,253,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,590,550.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Eric Hahn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $611,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,590,282.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,211 shares of company stock valued at $14,187,932 over the last ninety days. 5.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service (SaaS) provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ?drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

