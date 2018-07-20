Francis Financial Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (FB)

Francis Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,770 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock accounts for approximately 38.1% of Francis Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Francis Financial Inc.’s holdings in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock were worth $16,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,170,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,793,297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107,163 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,433,759 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,478,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,306 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,125,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,669,014,000 after purchasing an additional 458,048 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,587,578 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,221,204,000 after purchasing an additional 558,184 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,968,526 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,111,966,000 after purchasing an additional 246,365 shares during the period. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Facebook, Inc. Common Stock news, VP Colin Stretch sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.30, for a total transaction of $2,875,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,444,159.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 290,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total value of $47,589,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,032,366 shares of company stock worth $3,041,803,941 in the last three months. 17.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FB. Zacks Investment Research raised Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price target on Facebook, Inc. Common Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.59.

Shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock opened at $208.09 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.85. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock has a 1-year low of $149.02 and a 1-year high of $210.99.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The social networking company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $11.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.41 billion. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 40.03%. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock’s revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. Common Stock will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

