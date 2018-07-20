Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 11,176 Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,176 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 169,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,035,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 19,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 217,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Vertical Research raised shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Macquarie raised shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.54.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group opened at $66.84 on Friday, according to MarketBeat . The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.49. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 52 week low of $49.31 and a 52 week high of $72.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.52%.

In other news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson bought 4,000 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.10 per share, for a total transaction of $256,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at $981,883.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Davidson, Jr. sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.95, for a total transaction of $46,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,357.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. It offers project services that include engineering, architectural, interiors, design, planning, and related services, as well as planning, scheduling, procurement, estimating, cost engineering, project accounting and delivery, safety, and other support services.

