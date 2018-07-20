Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys New Holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust (HPT)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HPT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,290,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 136.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 900,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,889,000 after purchasing an additional 520,500 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 86,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 20,561 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $411,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 365,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,915,000 after purchasing an additional 170,256 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hospitality Properties Trust opened at $29.12 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Hospitality Properties Trust has a one year low of $23.83 and a one year high of $31.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. Hospitality Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $528.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. Hospitality Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.38%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. BidaskClub raised Hospitality Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. B. Riley set a $32.00 target price on Hospitality Properties Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Hospitality Properties Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.13.

Hospitality Properties Trust Profile

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

