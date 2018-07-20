Foundry Partners LLC Has $9.65 Million Position in Wintrust Financial Corp (WTFC)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,879 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 35,704 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Wintrust Financial worth $9,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 12.9% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 16,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 41.3% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 21.2% during the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the second quarter worth about $2,759,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $91.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Wintrust Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $67.74 and a 12 month high of $99.96.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.07%. The business had revenue of $333.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WTFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. BidaskClub lowered Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 14th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

