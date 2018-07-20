Foundry Partners LLC Has $11.31 Million Position in Barnes Group Inc. (B)

Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,944 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.37% of Barnes Group worth $11,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in B. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Barnes Group by 234.6% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Barnes Group during the first quarter worth $284,000. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in Barnes Group by 42.1% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Piermont Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Barnes Group during the first quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Barnes Group during the first quarter worth $318,000. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B opened at $61.88 on Friday. Barnes Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.42 and a 1-year high of $72.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.34.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Barnes Group had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $366.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on B shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a research note on Friday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

In other news, Director Thomas O. Barnes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total transaction of $118,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Hipple bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.55 per share, with a total value of $26,775.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, consumer products, packaging, electronics, medical devices, and energy.

