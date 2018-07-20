Foundry Partners LLC Buys 7,000 Shares of Unum Group (UNM)

Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 279,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.13% of Unum Group worth $10,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNM. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the second quarter worth approximately $176,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Unum Group by 29.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Unum Group from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Citigroup set a $44.00 target price on Unum Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $53.00 target price on Unum Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.31.

Unum Group opened at $37.49 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.43. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $58.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. equities analysts predict that Unum Group will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 21.45%.

Unum Group declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Michael Q. Simonds sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $244,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

