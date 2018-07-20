Foundation Medicine (FMI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Foundation Medicine (NASDAQ:FMI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Foundation Medicine, Inc. provides molecular information products primarily in the United States. The company offers FoundationOne(TM) a molecular information product for the analysis of routine cancer specimens in a clinical setting. Its molecular information platform generates actionable genomic information about a patient’s individual disease, enabling physicians to optimize treatments in clinical practice, and enabling biopharmaceutical companies to develop targeted oncology therapies. Foundation Medicine, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Foundation Medicine alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Foundation Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Foundation Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, William Blair cut Foundation Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

NASDAQ:FMI opened at $136.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.42 and a beta of -0.08. Foundation Medicine has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $137.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

Foundation Medicine (NASDAQ:FMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $52.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.99 million. Foundation Medicine had a negative return on equity of 299.63% and a negative net margin of 84.96%. Foundation Medicine’s quarterly revenue was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.31) EPS. equities analysts forecast that Foundation Medicine will post -4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Foundation Medicine news, insider Michael J. Doherty sold 2,675 shares of Foundation Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $365,565.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Troy Cox sold 7,063 shares of Foundation Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $494,480.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,627 shares in the company, valued at $17,196,346.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,284 shares of company stock worth $2,665,750 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMI. Elk Creek Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foundation Medicine during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,721,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foundation Medicine during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,489,000. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Foundation Medicine during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,292,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Foundation Medicine during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,033,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Foundation Medicine by 27.1% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 390,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,746,000 after buying an additional 83,259 shares during the period. 33.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foundation Medicine Company Profile

Foundation Medicine, Inc provides various molecular information products in the United States. The company's molecular information platform includes proprietary methods and algorithms to analyze specimens across various types of cancer, as well as for incorporating that information into clinical care; and offers genomic insights about each patient's individual cancer, enabling physicians to optimize treatments in clinical practice and biopharmaceutical companies to develop targeted therapies and immunotherapies.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Foundation Medicine (FMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Foundation Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foundation Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.