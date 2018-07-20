Fortinet Inc (FTNT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cleveland Research upgraded Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Cowen lowered Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their target price on Fortinet from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Fortinet from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 3,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $211,755.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,694,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,025,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,214 shares of company stock valued at $5,052,515. 17.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 15,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 18,767 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,015,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,359. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $68.35. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.71.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.09. Fortinet had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Fortinet will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, automated, and integrated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and WAN acceleration; and FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of products, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solution for enterprises and service providers.

