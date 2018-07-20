Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (FMX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on FMX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th.

Get Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMX. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 2,286.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after buying an additional 50,300 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in the 4th quarter worth about $306,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 33,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 65,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,005,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 102,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,637,000 after buying an additional 16,527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.63% of the company’s stock.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB traded down $0.17, hitting $94.91, during trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat . 11,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,620. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a fifty-two week low of $80.86 and a fifty-two week high of $103.82. The company has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.47.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.33). Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. equities analysts forecast that Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB Company Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages and a chain of small-format stores. The company produces, markets, distributes, and sells Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages, such as colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages comprising juice, coffee, tea, milk, value-added dairy, sports, energy, and plant-based drinks.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.