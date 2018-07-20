FNY Investment Advisers LLC Takes Position in AstraZeneca plc (AZN)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 420.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Green Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at $262,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 252.7% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 5,749 shares during the period. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AZN opened at $37.03 on Friday. AstraZeneca plc has a twelve month low of $28.43 and a twelve month high of $37.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 18th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca plc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

AZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Morningstar reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.28.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, gastrointestinal, neuroscience, and infection diseases worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor2, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL4, Tenormin5, and Zestril6 for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

