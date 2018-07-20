FNY Investment Advisers LLC Purchases New Position in Vishay Intertechnology (VSH)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $3,352,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 175.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,326,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,532,000 after acquiring an additional 844,600 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 352,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,314,000 after acquiring an additional 102,212 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 19,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 8,653 shares during the period.

Shares of VSH opened at $25.65 on Friday. Vishay Intertechnology has a 52-week low of $16.65 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.32.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $716.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 12th. This is a boost from Vishay Intertechnology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

