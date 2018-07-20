FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $231,000 in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK) Stock

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MHK. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 292.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Filip Balcaen purchased 25,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $5,438,669.68. Following the purchase, the director now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,874.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard Thiers sold 10,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.60, for a total transaction of $2,126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,600,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 102,157 shares of company stock worth $21,387,408 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $272.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Barclays set a $278.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.67.

Mohawk Industries opened at $223.25 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.75 and a 12-month high of $286.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 15.32 EPS for the current year.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

