FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $148,000 in Aramark (ARMK)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 201.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,319,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,003,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223,758 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 92.7% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,062,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,014,000 after purchasing an additional 510,763 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 5,269.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 489,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 480,400 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 3.6% in the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 10,591,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,996,000 after purchasing an additional 372,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 8.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,256,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,844,000 after purchasing an additional 256,701 shares during the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aramark alerts:

NYSE ARMK opened at $39.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.66. Aramark has a 12 month low of $36.28 and a 12 month high of $46.09.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

ARMK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Aramark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Food and Support Services North America, Food and Support Services International, Uniform and Career Apparel.

Read More: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.