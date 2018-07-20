FLIP Price Reaches $0.0581 (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One FLIP token can now be bought for approximately $0.0581 or 0.00000774 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FLIP has traded up 26.1% against the US dollar. FLIP has a market cap of $2.64 million and approximately $236,123.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006165 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003776 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00013509 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00013027 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000487 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.91 or 0.00464220 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00163094 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00023126 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00014957 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00001002 BTC.

FLIP Profile

FLIP’s launch date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,455,000 tokens. FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com . FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip

FLIP Token Trading

FLIP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

