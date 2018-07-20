Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (FLXS) Shares Bought by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Flexsteel Industries were worth $3,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 480,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,494,000 after purchasing an additional 6,999 shares during the period. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. grew its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 195,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 117,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 59,516 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Flexsteel Industries remained flat at $$38.33 during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,778. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.74 and a 52-week high of $57.79. The firm has a market cap of $299.19 million, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.89.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $126.86 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FLXS. BidaskClub lowered Flexsteel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. TheStreet downgraded Flexsteel Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Flexsteel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th.

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, and markets residential and contract upholstered and wood furniture products in the United States. It offers sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, and bedroom furniture for use in home, office, hotel, healthcare, and other commercial applications.

