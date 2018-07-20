Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 10,177 Shares of FMC Corp (FMC)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its position in shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,177 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in FMC were worth $3,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of FMC during the first quarter worth about $54,754,000. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of FMC by 59.8% during the first quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP now owns 846,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,780,000 after acquiring an additional 316,513 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FMC by 6.8% during the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,880,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,587,000 after acquiring an additional 182,670 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC during the first quarter worth about $11,685,000. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in FMC by 7.8% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,029,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,407,000 after purchasing an additional 147,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

In other FMC news, insider Paul W. Graves sold 3,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $319,782.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,077.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 72,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $6,364,172.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,528,791.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FMC opened at $86.61 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com . FMC Corp has a twelve month low of $72.73 and a twelve month high of $98.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.63.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. FMC had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 22.69%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. FMC’s revenue was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that FMC Corp will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. FMC’s payout ratio is 24.35%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FMC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $107.00 price objective on shares of FMC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $98.70 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.53.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Recommended Story: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.