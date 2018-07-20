Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $3.74 Million Stake in Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 19.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 99,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,258 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $3,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNF. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 118.4% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,297,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,926,000 after acquiring an additional 703,287 shares during the period. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 171.8% in the first quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 1,001,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,065,000 after acquiring an additional 632,789 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,034,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $681,736,000 after acquiring an additional 500,930 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 909.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 402,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,806,000 after acquiring an additional 362,915 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 6.0% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,538,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,607,000 after acquiring an additional 199,068 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FNF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. ValuEngine lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

In related news, CFO Anthony Park sold 55,779 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.99, for a total transaction of $2,063,265.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 1,064 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $40,559.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,016.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:FNF opened at $39.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.80. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $32.67 and a 52-week high of $42.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 52.86%.

Fidelity National Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 17th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides title insurance, technology, and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including collection and trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

