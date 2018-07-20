Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Boosts Stake in HCP, Inc. (HCP)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,358 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in HCP were worth $3,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of HCP by 3.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,885,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,182,000 after buying an additional 294,020 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HCP by 32.3% during the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,641,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,507,000 after buying an additional 1,866,537 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCP during the first quarter worth $176,082,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of HCP by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,077,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,421,000 after buying an additional 192,367 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCP by 22.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,791,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,548,000 after buying an additional 1,075,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

In other HCP news, Director R Kent Griffin, Jr. bought 21,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.80 per share, for a total transaction of $502,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,685. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HCP opened at $26.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.26. HCP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.48 and a 1 year high of $32.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $479.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.86 million. HCP had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that HCP, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HCP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HCP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of HCP in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of HCP from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of HCP from $28.00 to $23.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of HCP in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.88.

About HCP

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

