Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 58,558 Shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (VNM)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) by 58.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,558 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNM. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the first quarter worth about $9,329,000. University of Notre Dame DU Lac purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the first quarter worth about $5,046,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,216,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,591,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 374.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 90,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 71,749 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF opened at $15.94 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $20.50.

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

