Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 856 Shares of Phillips 66 (PSX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 23.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $1,633,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $413,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,881.7% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 71,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,252,000 after purchasing an additional 68,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $110.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $80.73 and a 12-month high of $122.38.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $24.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.23 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 10.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 20th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.06%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.02.

In related news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 6,900 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $828,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,177 shares in the company, valued at $981,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks, delivers refined products to market, and provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, and markets natural gas liquids, exports LPG, and provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.