Fiserv (FISV) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a market perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen restated a hold rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiserv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fiserv from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fiserv from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $77.55. The stock had a trading volume of 22,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,789. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $59.85 and a twelve month high of $77.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.83.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 24.76% and a return on equity of 44.13%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kim M. Robak sold 10,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $757,492.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,205,054.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.26, for a total transaction of $3,613,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 617,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,611,878.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,388 shares of company stock worth $8,187,493. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Fiserv by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 476,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,285,000 after purchasing an additional 22,494 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $289,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Fiserv by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 26,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 15,920 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 319,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,706,000 after purchasing an additional 95,207 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Fiserv by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 63,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

