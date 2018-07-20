First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (FCT)

First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II (NYSE:FCT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 1st.

First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II traded down $0.08, hitting $12.70, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 43,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,613. First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II has a 12 month low of $12.41 and a 12 month high of $13.53.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek a high level of current income. As a secondary objective, the Fund attempts to preserve capital. The Fund pursues these objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior floating rate loan interests (Senior Loans).

