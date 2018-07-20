First Horizon National (FHN) Given New $20.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) had its target price dropped by analysts at SunTrust Banks to $20.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “$17.03” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.81% from the company’s previous close. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for First Horizon National’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stephens reiterated a “$17.03” rating and issued a $18.50 price objective on shares of First Horizon National in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of First Horizon National from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “$17.03” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of First Horizon National from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “$17.03” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of First Horizon National from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “$17.03” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of First Horizon National from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.97.

First Horizon National stock opened at $17.27 on Wednesday. First Horizon National has a 1-year low of $15.84 and a 1-year high of $20.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of First Horizon National by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon National during the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon National during the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon National during the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Timber Hill LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon National during the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

About First Horizon National

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

