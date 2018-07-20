First Hawaiian Bank Increases Holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (PFF)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,663 shares during the quarter. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of First Hawaiian Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. First Hawaiian Bank owned 0.05% of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF worth $8,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Round Table Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Epstein & White Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Ballast Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 157,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 27,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF opened at $37.64 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $36.52 and a 12-month high of $39.31.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. This is an increase from iShares US Preferred Stock ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 3rd.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

