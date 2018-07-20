First Hawaiian Bank Acquires Shares of 4,111 CSX Co. (CSX)

First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 120.8% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO James M. Foote acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.91 per share, for a total transaction of $299,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Cowen reiterated a “$69.00” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “$69.00” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank set a $72.00 target price on shares of CSX and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.45.

Shares of CSX opened at $69.15 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The firm has a market cap of $60.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $47.99 and a 1-year high of $69.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.66.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.15. CSX had a net margin of 53.27% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based transportation services in the United States and Canada. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports agricultural and food products, fertilizers, chemicals, automotive, metals and equipment, minerals, and forest products; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

