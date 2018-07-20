First Derivatives’ (FDP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of First Derivatives (LON:FDP) in a research note released on Monday. They currently have a GBX 4,200 ($55.59) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of First Derivatives from GBX 5,050 ($66.84) to GBX 5,200 ($68.83) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Liberum Capital initiated coverage on shares of First Derivatives in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 5,300 ($70.15) price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of First Derivatives from GBX 4,200 ($55.59) to GBX 4,300 ($56.92) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 4,563.33 ($60.40).

Shares of First Derivatives opened at GBX 4,010 ($53.08) on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. First Derivatives has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,485 ($32.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,440 ($58.77).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 17 ($0.23) per share. This is a boost from First Derivatives’s previous dividend of $7.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 21st.

First Derivatives Company Profile

First Derivatives plc designs, develops, implements, and supports a range of data and trading systems for front, middle, and back-office operations worldwide. It operates through Consulting and Software segments. The company provides kdb+, a high-performance database that sets the standard for time-series analytics with a built-in expressive query and programming language, as well as develops a suite of products.

