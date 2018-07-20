First Command Bank Takes Position in Ishares Barclays 10 20 Yr Tresry Bnd Fd (TLH)

First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Ishares Barclays 10 20 Yr Tresry Bnd Fd (BMV:TLH) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Ishares Barclays 10 20 Yr Tresry Bnd Fd by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Ishares Barclays 10 20 Yr Tresry Bnd Fd by 403.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Ishares Barclays 10 20 Yr Tresry Bnd Fd by 274.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ishares Barclays 10 20 Yr Tresry Bnd Fd during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ishares Barclays 10 20 Yr Tresry Bnd Fd during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000.

TLH stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.15. Ishares Barclays 10 20 Yr Tresry Bnd Fd has a 1-year low of $2,398.00 and a 1-year high of $2,630.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2494 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%.

