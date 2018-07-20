First Command Bank Purchases Shares of 516,850 Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ)

First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 516,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,670,000. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of First Command Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. First Command Bank owned 0.18% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Boston Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $580,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF traded up $0.04, hitting $18.90, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 4,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,779. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.54 and a 52 week high of $19.98.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.0508 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

