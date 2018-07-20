First Command Bank Purchases Shares of 10,313 Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index (FNDA)

First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FNDA. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $519,000. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 29,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,903 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,008,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 121,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index alerts:

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index traded down $0.11, reaching $40.82, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 180,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,137. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index has a 1-year low of $33.34 and a 1-year high of $41.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.1081 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 26th.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.