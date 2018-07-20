FINTECH ACQUISI/SH (FNTE) Director Acquires $5,025,000.00 in Stock

FINTECH ACQUISI/SH (NASDAQ:FNTE) Director Betsy Z. Cohen bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.05 per share, for a total transaction of $5,025,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

FNTE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.04. The stock had a trading volume of 22,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,377. FINTECH ACQUISI/SH has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $11.99.

Get FINTECH ACQUISI/SH alerts:

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of FINTECH ACQUISI/SH in a report on Thursday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

FinTech Acquisition Corp. II intends to acquire businesses or assets through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business transaction. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for FINTECH ACQUISI/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FINTECH ACQUISI/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.