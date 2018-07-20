FinnCap Reaffirms “Corporate” Rating for Ideagen (IDEA)

FinnCap reiterated their corporate rating on shares of Ideagen (LON:IDEA) in a research report released on Tuesday. FinnCap currently has a GBX 140 ($1.85) price objective on the stock.

LON:IDEA opened at GBX 130 ($1.72) on Tuesday. Ideagen has a fifty-two week low of GBX 70.10 ($0.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 128.89 ($1.71).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be given a GBX 0.16 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st. This is a boost from Ideagen’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Ideagen plc develops and supplies information management software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Bulgaria, Malaysia, and the Middle East. The company's governance, risk and compliance (GRC) management solutions comprise Q-Pulse, an electronic quality management system; Pentana Audit, an audit automation application; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Performance, a cloud-based performance and risk management software; Coruson, an enterprise cloud software for control, visibility, and real time reporting; and PleaseReview, a document review, co-authoring, and redaction software.

