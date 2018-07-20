Financial Survey: Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A (RUSHA) vs. TravelCenters of America (TA)

Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A (NASDAQ: RUSHA) and TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Get Rush Enterprises Inc. Class A alerts:

Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TravelCenters of America has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A and TravelCenters of America, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A 0 2 5 0 2.71 TravelCenters of America 0 1 3 0 2.75

Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A presently has a consensus price target of $51.67, indicating a potential upside of 13.60%. TravelCenters of America has a consensus price target of $7.38, indicating a potential upside of 63.89%. Given TravelCenters of America’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TravelCenters of America is more favorable than Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.6% of Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.3% of TravelCenters of America shares are held by institutional investors. 11.2% of Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of TravelCenters of America shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A and TravelCenters of America’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A $4.71 billion 0.38 $172.12 million $2.29 19.86 TravelCenters of America $6.05 billion 0.03 $9.26 million ($0.30) -15.00

Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TravelCenters of America. TravelCenters of America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A and TravelCenters of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A 3.64% 11.09% 3.85% TravelCenters of America 0.46% -5.55% -1.89%

Summary

Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A beats TravelCenters of America on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers. The company also offers equipment installation and repair, parts installation, and paint and body repair services; new vehicle pre-delivery inspection, truck modification, and natural gas fuel system installation services; and body, chassis upfit, and component installation services, as well as sells tires for use on commercial vehicles. It serves regional and national truck fleets, corporations, local governments, and owner operators. The company operates a network of centers located in the states of Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Virginia. Rush Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in New Braunfels, Texas.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

TravelCenters of America LLC operates travel centers and convenience stores in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Travel Centers and Convenience Stores. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants (QSR), and various customer amenities. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 256 travel centers under the TravelCenters of America, TA, Petro Stopping Centers, and Petro brand names. The company's convenience stores offer gasoline, as well as various nonfuel products and services, including coffee, groceries, and fresh foods, as well as a QSR and/or car wash. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 233 convenience stores under the Minit Mart brand name. The company serves trucking fleets and their drivers, independent truck drivers, highway and local motorists, and casual diners. TravelCenters of America LLC was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Inc. Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises Inc. Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.