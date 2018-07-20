Financial Survey: Avista (AVA) versus Duke Energy (DUK)

Avista (NYSE: AVA) and Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Avista and Duke Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avista 7.66% 7.25% 2.27% Duke Energy 12.33% 8.10% 2.46%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Avista and Duke Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avista 1 2 0 0 1.67 Duke Energy 3 7 6 0 2.19

Avista presently has a consensus price target of $46.50, indicating a potential downside of 7.74%. Duke Energy has a consensus price target of $83.07, indicating a potential upside of 2.30%. Given Duke Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Duke Energy is more favorable than Avista.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Avista and Duke Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avista $1.45 billion 2.29 $115.91 million $1.95 25.85 Duke Energy $23.57 billion 2.42 $3.06 billion $4.57 17.77

Duke Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Avista. Duke Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avista, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Avista pays an annual dividend of $1.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Duke Energy pays an annual dividend of $3.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Avista pays out 76.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Duke Energy pays out 77.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Avista has increased its dividend for 15 consecutive years and Duke Energy has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Avista has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Duke Energy has a beta of 0.12, meaning that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.7% of Avista shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.0% of Duke Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Avista shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Duke Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Duke Energy beats Avista on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avista

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana. This segment also engages in the wholesale purchase and sale of electricity and natural gas. The AEL&P segment offers electric services to approximately 17,000 customers in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska. The company generates electricity through hydro, thermal, and wind facilities. As of February 21, 2018, it supplied retail electric services to approximately 382,000 customers and retail natural gas service to approximately 347,000 customers. In addition, the company engages in sheet metal fabrication, venture fund investments, real estate investments, and other investments. Avista Corporation was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Spokane, Washington.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities. This segment serves approximately 7.6 million retail electric customers in 6 states in the Southeast and Midwest regions of the United States covering a service territory of approximately 95,000 square miles; and owns approximately 49,506 megawatts (MW) of generation capacity. The Gas Utilities and Infrastructure segment distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and power generation natural gas customers; and owns, operates, and invests in various pipeline transmission and natural gas storage facilities. It has approximately 1.5 million customers, including 1 million customers located in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee, as well as 526,000 customers located in southwestern Ohio and northern Kentucky. The Commercial Renewables segment acquires, builds, develops, and operates wind and solar renewable generation projects, including nonregulated renewable energy and energy storage services to utilities, electric cooperatives, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers. This segment has 21 wind and 63 solar facilities with a capacity of 2,907 MW across 14 states. The company was formerly known as Duke Energy Holding Corp. and changed its name to Duke Energy Corporation in April 2005. Duke Energy Corporation is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

