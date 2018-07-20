Financial Comparison: China Southern Airlines (ZNH) versus Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (VLRS)

China Southern Airlines (NYSE: ZNH) and Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

China Southern Airlines has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV has a beta of -0.04, meaning that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares China Southern Airlines and Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Southern Airlines $16.40 billion 0.39 $882.22 million $3.85 8.54 Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV $1.26 billion 0.42 -$30.12 million ($0.30) -20.13

China Southern Airlines has higher revenue and earnings than Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than China Southern Airlines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.6% of China Southern Airlines shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares China Southern Airlines and Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Southern Airlines N/A N/A N/A Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV -1.63% -4.42% -1.92%

Dividends

China Southern Airlines pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV does not pay a dividend. China Southern Airlines pays out 17.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. China Southern Airlines has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for China Southern Airlines and Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Southern Airlines 0 2 1 0 2.33 Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV 1 4 3 0 2.25

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 49.01%. Given Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV is more favorable than China Southern Airlines.

Summary

China Southern Airlines beats Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Southern Airlines Company Profile

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airlines transportation services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other. It offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services. The company is involved in the provision of aircraft maintenance, ground, air catering, cargo handling, logistics, freight, import and export agency, and flight simulation services; and hotel and tour operations. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of 754 aircraft. China Southern Airlines Company Limited was founded in 1995 and is based in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China. China Southern Airlines Company Limited is a subsidiary of China Southern Air Holding Limited Company.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated a fleet of 69 Airbus narrow-body aircraft, which include 15 Airbus A319s, 44 A320s, and 10 A321s. It operates approximately 302 daily flights on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 22 cities in the United States and Central America. The company also offers recruitment and payroll, and merchandising services. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

