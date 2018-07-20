Financial Analysis: Riot Blockchain (RIOT) vs. Its Peers

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ: RIOT) is one of 25 public companies in the “Diagnostic substances” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Riot Blockchain to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Riot Blockchain and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Riot Blockchain $170,000.00 -$19.84 million -2.24 Riot Blockchain Competitors $310.42 million $11.21 million -61.31

Riot Blockchain’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Riot Blockchain. Riot Blockchain is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.8% of Riot Blockchain shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.4% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Riot Blockchain shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Riot Blockchain has a beta of 2.68, suggesting that its stock price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Riot Blockchain’s rivals have a beta of 1.49, suggesting that their average stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Riot Blockchain and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riot Blockchain -2,726.37% -125.99% -97.12% Riot Blockchain Competitors -334.23% -90.95% -24.09%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Riot Blockchain and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Riot Blockchain 0 0 1 0 3.00 Riot Blockchain Competitors 119 413 622 31 2.48

Riot Blockchain presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 64.74%. As a group, “Diagnostic substances” companies have a potential downside of 3.54%. Given Riot Blockchain’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Riot Blockchain is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Riot Blockchain rivals beat Riot Blockchain on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Riot Blockchain Company Profile

Riot Blockchain, Inc. focuses on building, supporting, and operating blockchain technologies, primarily through its cryptocurrency mining operations and other developed businesses, as well as joint ventures, acquisitions, and targeted investments in the sector. Its primary focus is on Bitcoin and general blockchain technology. The company leverages its expertise and network to build and support blockchain technology companies. It builds a cryptocurrency mining operation and operates specialized computers that generate cryptocurrency, primarily Bitcoin. The company also holds interests in various activities, including purchasing and selling cryptocurrencies; providing accounting, audit, and verification services for blockchain based assets, such as cryptocurrencies; and developing TessPay, a payments ecosystem for component and sub-component supply chain settlements, and other blockchain solutions for telecommunications companies. As of March 31, 2018, approximately 3,500 of the miners were installed and operating. The company was formerly known as Bioptix, Inc. and changed its name to Riot Blockchain, Inc. in October 2017. Riot Blockchain, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Castle Rock, Colorado.

