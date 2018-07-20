Fidus Investment (FDUS) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FDUS. BidaskClub upgraded Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. ValuEngine lowered Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $16.00 target price on Fidus Investment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of Fidus Investment traded down $0.10, hitting $14.65, during trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 508 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,964. The firm has a market cap of $363.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.03. Fidus Investment has a fifty-two week low of $12.63 and a fifty-two week high of $17.04.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $18.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.39 million. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 70.01% and a return on equity of 8.84%. equities research analysts expect that Fidus Investment will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDUS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 14,888 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 87,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 165,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 47,676 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 135.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 131,719 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 75,691 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 48,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 18,851 shares during the period. 30.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

