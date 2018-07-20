Fiduciary Trust Co. Increases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 301,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,692 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.0% of Fiduciary Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $33,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 286,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 92,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,136,000 after buying an additional 10,365 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 704,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,468,000 after buying an additional 220,042 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 305,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,520,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM opened at $109.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $379.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $88.08 and a 1 year high of $119.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

Several research analysts have commented on JPM shares. Edward Jones raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Vetr downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.29 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. HSBC started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Vining Sparks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.54.

In other news, Director Todd A. Combs acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $114.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,489,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,094,726.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chase & Co Jpmorgan purchased 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,000.00 per share, for a total transaction of $22,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.