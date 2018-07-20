Fidelity Southern (LION) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Fidelity Southern (NASDAQ:LION) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $73.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.50 million. Fidelity Southern had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 9.15%.

Shares of Fidelity Southern traded down $0.74, reaching $25.19, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock had a trading volume of 1,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,181. The stock has a market cap of $699.72 million, a PE ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Fidelity Southern has a fifty-two week low of $20.28 and a fifty-two week high of $27.05.

LION has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. BidaskClub cut Fidelity Southern from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Fidelity Southern from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

In related news, Director David R. Bockel sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $366,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,747.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 987 shares of company stock valued at $23,619. Insiders own 20.18% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity Southern

Fidelity Southern Corporation operates as the holding company for Fidelity Bank that provides financial products and services primarily for individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company accepts noninterest-bearing demand and interest-bearing demand accounts, including money market accounts and savings deposits; and time deposits.

