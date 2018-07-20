Fidelity National Information Servcs (FIS) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on FIS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised Fidelity National Information Servcs from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fidelity National Information Servcs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.75.

Fidelity National Information Servcs opened at $108.72 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.89. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a one year low of $88.97 and a one year high of $109.15.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 15.26%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is currently 28.96%.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 7,843 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $820,064.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.23, for a total value of $160,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,159,906.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,178 shares of company stock valued at $1,604,496. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 133.6% in the second quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the second quarter worth approximately $180,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

