Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.45 Per Share, Piper Jaffray Companies Forecasts

Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for Fidelity National Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst J. Deleeuw expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.45 for the year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FNF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. ValuEngine lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

Shares of Fidelity National Financial opened at $39.83 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat . The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.80. Fidelity National Financial has a 12 month low of $32.67 and a 12 month high of $42.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 52.86%.

Fidelity National Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 17th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 1,064 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $40,559.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,016.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony Park sold 55,779 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.99, for a total value of $2,063,265.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. S&CO Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Capital One National Association bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at about $231,000. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides title insurance, technology, and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including collection and trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

