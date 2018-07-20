FCG Advisors LLC Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL)

FCG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 289,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,011,000. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.2% of FCG Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. FCG Advisors LLC owned about 0.62% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Monument Capital Management purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $117,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $247,000. Harvest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $301,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 6,207 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $402,000.

BSCL stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $20.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,895. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.64 and a 12-month high of $21.80.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 5th were paid a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 3rd.

