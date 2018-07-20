FCG Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT)

FCG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. FCG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neumann Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 20,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. KHP Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. KHP Capital LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 82.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter.

VT stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.97. The stock had a trading volume of 9,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,844. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.16 and a fifty-two week high of $79.74.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

