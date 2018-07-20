FCG Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (OEF)

FCG Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF comprises about 0.8% of FCG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. FCG Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OEF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 15,765 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 83,328 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $363,000.



Shares of OEF stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $124.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,744. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.44 and a fifty-two week high of $127.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 27th were paid a $0.611 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 26th. This is a positive change from iShares S&P 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

