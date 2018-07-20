FCG Advisors LLC Invests $284,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

FCG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 24,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 100,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,006,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA RSP traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,664. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $91.31 and a twelve month high of $107.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 18th were issued a $0.4024 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 15th.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

