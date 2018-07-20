FB Financial Corp (FBK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th.

FBK traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.02. The company had a trading volume of 34,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,137. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.33. FB Financial has a 52 week low of $32.84 and a 52 week high of $45.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $81.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.30 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 18.61%. research analysts anticipate that FB Financial will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FBK shares. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of FB Financial in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on FB Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

In other news, insider James W. Ayers sold 480,000 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total transaction of $19,108,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James W. Ayers sold 3,200,000 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total value of $127,392,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

