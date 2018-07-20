Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Stock Price

News coverage about Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) has trended positive on Friday, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ulta Beauty earned a news impact score of 0.32 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the specialty retailer an impact score of 46.0736524211317 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Several equities analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Guggenheim raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Ulta Beauty to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $257.41 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $187.96 and a 52-week high of $261.40. The company has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.22. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.44, for a total value of $100,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,778.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 7,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.09, for a total transaction of $1,779,728.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,432 shares of company stock valued at $20,206,877. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

