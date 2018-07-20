Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund (NMZ) Share Price

Media coverage about Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund (NYSE:NMZ) has been trending positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund earned a media sentiment score of 0.31 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 48.0770691063571 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund traded down $0.01, hitting $12.77, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 74,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,294. Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $13.91.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund seeks to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax by investing primarily in a portfolio of municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities or certain territories in the United States.

